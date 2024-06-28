UPDATE: Fireworks show planned for July 6

Posted Friday, June 28, 2024 10:57 am

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County will celebrate the Nation's Independence with a fireworks show on Saturday, July 6.

In response to a June 26 story on the Lake Okeechobee News website headlined, “No July 4 fireworks show this year in Okeechobee,” a community member stepped up to donate the money for professional fireworks show, inspiring others to follow her lead.

Businesswoman Anita Nunez arranged with Zambelli Fireworks to present a fireworks show on Saturday, July 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 State Road 710. Nunez donated $10,000 for fireworks, which was enough for a small fireworks show, about half the size of the 2023 show.

She said they cannot hold the show on July 4 because the fireworks company is already booked up for that popular date.

She said she just couldn’t let the children of Okeechobee go without a fireworks show.

“As a poor little girl born and raised in our town and not having the money to do things, we looked forward to the fireworks show,” said Nunez.

She hopes the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners will waive the fees for the use of the Agri-Civic Center for the free community event.

This is not the first time Nunez has funded community fireworks out of her own pocket. About 15 years ago, under similar circumstances, she paid (originally anonymously) for the community fireworks show. At that time, the county charged her $1,800 for the use of the facility. “That was ridiculous,” she added. She said they tried to offset the county fee by taking donations at the event, but only collected about $900.

Recent years’ fireworks shows cost about $20,000. After Nunez announced the donation of $10,000 in a story posted on LakeONews.com, Corey Kirton of Florida Environment al Services donated another $5,000. Then Waste Management (WM) Landfill donated $5,000. In addition to the $5,000 donation, David Collins and WM have paid for four Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputies to provide security, so no taxpayer money will be used.

As news spread, more donations started pouring in.

JC’s Tree Transport donated $500. Kevin and Julie Rogers donated $100. Sign Guy donated $1,000. 4K Remodeling donated $1,500. The Goodbread family donated $1,000. Taqueria Yanez LLC donated $1,000. Jon Folbrecht campaign donated $500. A&R Munchies donated $1,000. Okeechobee Fairy Hair donated $100. Newman Air Conditioning donated $500. Niki’s Donuts, Deli and Pastries donated $250. Remington Real Estate donated $250. Home Front Electric donated $500. Holata Entertainment donated $1,000. Campaign for Stephen Weikert donated $300. Weikert will also provide music. Lehman Auto Body donated $500. AG Trailer Sales donated $500.

“All extra donations will go into next year’s event,” said Nunez. “Keep them coming!” Anyone who would like to donate or have a booth at the July 6 event can contact her view Facebook Messenger. Rite Life will have a booth. Some food trucks plan to come.

Nunez said they have collected enough money for the full $20,000 20-minute fireworks show this year, and have more than $10,000 to use for the 2025 fireworks. There will also be a donation box at the event. Nunez said any donations collected at the Agri-Civic Center on July 6 will go toward the 2025 fireworks show.

Vendors may arrive at 5 p.m. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Nunez said they need to organize a committee to be in charge of future community Fourth of July celebrations. She doesn’t want to be in charge of the committee, but is willing to help get the committee organized. Nunez said she has property on Parrott Avenue which can be used for fundraisers in the future.

On June 26, Michael Hazellief, who helped organize fireworks shows in the past told the Lake Okeechobee New there will be no organized fireworks display on July 4 this year. Hazellief, who along with J.D. Mixon and the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police), headed up the event for more than a decade, said after Mixon moved away, Hazellief did not feel able to handle it on his own. The story was posted on the newspaper’s website, LakeONews.com. Many community members were saddened by the news. A few, led by a take-charge businesswoman, did something about it.

Cathy Womble contributed to this article.