FL Python Challenge™ raises awareness about the importance of combating invasive species

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:26 am

More than 850 participants joined the effort to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem during the 2024 Florida Python Challenge, eliminating nearly 200 destructive pythons from public lands in South Florida.

Did You Know: Invasive pythons threaten our precious native ecosystem by preying upon the wildlife that lives there, including wading birds, mammals, and other reptiles?

Why It Matters: Every python that is removed and eliminated is making a difference to protect the Everglades and South Florida’s diverse and native wildlife.

Invasive pythons are one of the most destructive and harmful species in America’s Everglades. Their aggressive predation on native wildlife robs panthers, raptors, bobcats, and other native predators of their primary food sources.

2024 Florida Python Challenge results announced

The results are in: The 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ took place in August and allowed both professional and novice participants the opportunity to join in the effort to remove pythons from public lands. The annual 10-day competition and conservation effort is a partnership between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) that promotes the protection of native wildlife through the removal of Burmese pythons.

Highlights from the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ include:

• 195 invasive Burmese pythons were removed during the annual competition.

• 857 participants from 33 states and Canada took part in the python challenge.

• Ronald Kiger, this year’s Ultimate Grand Prize Winner, removed 20 pythons during the challenge.

Combating Invasive Pythons: In addition to the competition, the annual Florida Python Challenge™ also serves as a platform to share information about the damage pythons cause, encourage the public to continually remove these invasive snakes, and highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership so non-native species such as Burmese pythons are not released into the wild.

The SFWMD continues to expedite Everglades restoration efforts and we will continue working to protect South Florida’s natural resources and combat invasive species like Burmese pythons.

Visit SFWMD.gov/PythonProgram to learn more about the SFWMD’s Python Elimination Program.