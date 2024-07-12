Florida Freedom, Ink Ariat and Eli’s Western Wear as Official Team Partners for 2024 Season

Posted Friday, July 12, 2024 2:41 pm

SUNRISE, Fla. – On July 11, Florida Freedom, the Sunshine State’s first-ever professional bull riding team announced the addition of Ariat as the team’s Official Apparel and Footwear Sponsor, and Eli’s Western Wear as their Official Retail Sponsor for the 2024 season.

The new-forged partnership will be on full display at the team’s PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Freedom Days homestand inside Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Aug. 2-4, via in-arena signage, in-event promotions, concourse activations and more.

Florida Freedom will celebrate its new partners via an official launch at Eli’s Western Wear in Okeechobee on Saturday, July 20.

From 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Florida Freedom riders, including Casey Roberts, Gavan Hauck and Caden Bunch, joined by the team’s mascot Freddie Freedom, will be on hand for a day packed with special programming including special discounts on Ariat merchandise, face painting and bullfighter dress up contests for the kids, food trucks and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Ariat and Eli’s Western Wear to the Florida Freedom family, two widely respected brands that are synonymous with outfitting champions,” said DeVon Edwards, Associate General Manager of the Florida Freedom. “For more than four decades, both Ariat and Eli’s Western Wear have been pioneering forces across the United States and within Florida, providing customers with top-of-the-line products and customer service, and we look forward to joining forces with them as we establish the Freedom as Florida’s team and America’s bull riding team.”

“We’re excited to partner with Florida Freedom’s official retail partner, Eli’s Western Wear, and to support the team as the official footwear and apparel sponsor,” said Susan Alcala, Vice President of Partnership Marketing at Ariat. “Florida’s first PBR team offers fans a unique chance to witness the grit and courage of the world’s top riders and bulls.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Ariat in sponsorship of Florida Freedom,” said the Durrance family, owners of Eli’s Western Wear. “This sponsorship represents a natural fit for us as we celebrate our deep-rooted connection to the western lifestyle. PBR’s dedication to showcasing the athleticism and bravery of both riders and bulls perfectly mirrors our own values of strength, tradition, and passion.”

Ariat was founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” and was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat’s world-class product team builds innovative and award-winning performance products for all types of outdoor and work environments. Ariat is committed to building a different breed of company, one that reflects their core values as a team and those of their customers. Ariat’s values have shaped their success since the company’s founding – a commitment to innovation, quality, integrity, teamwork and respect.

Purchased in 1983, Eli’s Department Store was transformed into Eli’s Western Wear, Inc. when friends Alan Lewis and Roland Durrance launched a business venture, setting forth to develop the best and most complete western store for the working cowboy and celebrating family values. Today, the store is owned by Roland and Lynda Durrance, Okeechobee natives. working alongside their three sons and their families at Eli’s Western Wear location. Eli’s Western Wear prides itself on being a small town, family business with down-home service and outstanding quality, boasting one of the largest lines of western products in the state of Florida.

The Florida Freedom will host their first-ever Florida homestand, and third event of the regular season, Freedom Days, on Aug. 2-4 in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena. During their event, they will play the New York Mavericks (Aug. 2), Oklahoma Wildcatters (Aug. 3) and Missouri Thunder (Aug. 4). The Florida Freedom are under the leadership of 2024 Ring of Honor inductee Paulo Crimber, boasting a talent-packed roster that also includes the likes of generational talent John Crimber.

Tickets for the event are on sale online at SeatGeek.com and PBR.com, at the Amerant Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 20% discount on select price levels.

For more information about the Florida Freedom visit https://pbr.com/teams/florida-freedom, Florida Freedom on Facebook, @flfreedompbr on Instagram, or @FLFreedomPBR on Twitter.