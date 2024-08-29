County Commission honors OHS Bass Team

At their Aug. 28 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners issued a Proclamation in recognition of the 2023 - 2024 Bass Club Members ...
OKEECHOBEE -- At their Aug. 28 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners issued a Proclamation in recognition of the 2023 - 2024 Okeechobee High School Bass Club Members who participated at the 2024 Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship held at the Chickamauga Lake Lakeshore Drive Boat Launch in Dayton, Tennessee and placed 5th and 88th out of 300 teams. The board recognized Hunter Daniels, Ragyn Mohney, Tanner Seabolt, and Finn Taylor. Left to right are Commissioner Terry Burroughs, Hunter Daniels, Ragyn Mohney, Commission Chair David Hazellief and Commissioner Brad Goodbread. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]