Florida has four of the nation's ten most affordable online nursing degree programs

New data has revealed the most cost-effective online nursing courses, with the University of Louisiana at Monroe coming out on top.

The study, conducted by university ranking site Research.com, examined comprehensive data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), Peterson’s Data (including its Distance Learning Licensed Data Set), College Scorecard, and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES); including program length, tracks and concentrations, the costs per credit, the required number of credits to graduate, and the accreditations awarded to determine the most affordable colleges for online nursing students in America.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) is the most economical college for online nursing programs. According to the study, the college’s program length is 14 months, each credit costs $200, and students must complete 120 credits to graduate. ULM offers an accelerated RN to BSN program, which is defined as a program for licensed registered nurses (RN) to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in a shorter time.

McNeese State University ranks in second place. The college’s curriculum is based on community health and evidence-based practices. The program lasts ten months, and each credit costs between $233 and $300. The online course’s tracks and concentrations include a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and the Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) track within the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.

Tallahassee Community College takes the bronze medal for the most cost-effective online nursing course. The four-year program is ideal for licensed nurses with an associate degree in nursing (ADN) who want to advance to higher-level jobs, including admission into leadership and management positions. The program offers the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

According to the study, Florida SouthWestern State College ranks in fourth. Those enrolled in the college’s online nursing program must complete 120 credits, costing $125.71 for in-state students and $795.34 for out-of-state students. During the four terms it takes to complete the course, they will do coursework focusing on building on the foundations previously laid by the registered nursing program, including professional topics, informatics, research, pathophysiology, and more.

Broward College is the fifth most economical online nursing course in America. The program offers hybrid and fully remote courses, with credits costing $122.90 for in-state students and $243.30 for out-of-state students. Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditations are also offered.

Sixth is Georgia Southwestern State University. The program takes one to two years to complete and each credit costs between $159 and $199. Students must complete 120 credits before they can graduate. Also, the course offers a flexible online program for registered nurses who have already finished their diploma or associate degree in nursing and are looking to achieve a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN).