Florida SouthWestern State College accepting fall 2024 applications

Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) is still accepting applications for the Fall 2024 semester.

FORT MYERS — Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) is still accepting applications for the Fall 2024 semester. Fall classes begin Aug. 19.

Students can choose from 66 degree and certificate programs, including FSW’s newest programs in Supply Chain and Logistics Management, Advanced Medical Assisting, Social Media Communication, and Physical Therapist Assistant, which will begin in January 2025 pending accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).

Despite increasing inflation rates, FSW’s tuition rates are the same as they were in 2014, and with numerous financial aid, scholarship and grant opportunities, 76% of FSW students graduate debt free.

To apply for the Fall 2024 semester or to learn more about FSW’s programs, visit www.fsw.edu/admissions.

