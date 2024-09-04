EES students rewarded

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/4/24

The fourth graders at Everglades Elementary School heard about the fifth graders earning a reward...

EES students rewarded

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The fourth graders at Everglades Elementary School heard about the fifth graders earning a reward for good behavior so they decided they had to step up their game. At recess on Friday, Aug. 30, the fourth graders were rewarded with popsicles for being on an incredible NO referrals streak. This is a contest EES staff can certainly get behind. For more photos, visit the EES Facebook page at Facebook.com/evergladeselementary [Photos courtesy Everglades Elementary]

