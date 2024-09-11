Okeechobee schools accredited by Cognia

Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 3:29 pm

OKEECHOBEE — At the Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Okeechobee County School District was presented with Cognia accreditation certificates by a Cognia representative. The principals of every Okeechobee school were present to accept the certificates. OHS was first accredited in 1923. The Cognia representative explained that the accreditation is a prestigious recognition valued, not only across this country, but around the world.

Several FFA students and their advisors were recognized at the meeting. They are as follows:

Okeechobee High School FFA:

• Allie Love and Rebekah Thompson (State Agriscience Fair – 2nd Place Social Systems, Division 4);

• Jackson Holcomb (State Agriscience Fair – 2nd Place Environmental Sciences, Division 5);

• Advisor Megan Williamson.

OKEECHOBEE — OHS FFA Student Rebekah Thompson placed second in Social Systems at the State Agriscience Fair. From left to right are Superintendent …

Osceola Middle School:

• Lexi Bishop and Lila Bishop (State Agriscience Fair – 1st Place Animal Systems, Division 2 Champions; Division 2 Overall Champions; and Named National Finalists Animal Systems, Division 2);



• Advisor Brian Trimble.

OKEECHOBBEE — OMS FFA students Lila and Lexi Bishop were Division 2 Overall Champions at the State Agriscience Fair. From left to right are …

September is known as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the board voted to approve the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation. The full proclamation can be read here.

The board voted to approve the results of the 2024-2025 proposed changes and salary increases for instructional and classified contracts. This decision follows the Aug. 30 voting results based on the negotiations between the Okeechobee County Educational Associaton and the Okeechobee County School Board. For instructional - 210 voted in favor and 16 voted against. For classified - 174 voted in favor and zero voted against.



The final budget adopted for the 2024-2025 school year is $216,596,335 and a final approved tax rate of 3.096 mills.

As of right now five out of the 10 schools in Okeechobee are fully staffed. There are 14 vacancies, down significantly from the 30 vacancies at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

OKEECHOBEE — Those who helped organize the teacher orientation were recognized at the Sept. 10 school board meeting. In no particular order they …

The board also recognized those who helped with the new teacher orientation held earlier in the school year. Those recognized are:

• Delta Kappa Gamma – Marilyn Rinear;

• Heartland Educational Consortium – Donna Garcia;

• Kelly Services;

• MidFlorida Credit Union – Amy Wilbur;

• Okeechobee County Education Association – Jorje Botello;

• Our Village – Leah Suarez;

• And support staff Andi Canaday, Steffanie Immerfall, and Carrie Thompson.

Many staff that were responsible for organizing the Okeechobee County Fitness & Financial Luau were recognized as well: Megan Campbell, Angie Hodges, Hilda Medrano, Janet Pineda, Donielle Prescott, and Crystal White.