Indian River State College honors 9/11 with memorial events

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) held a series of events to commemorate the heroes and victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as those who have suffered from 9/11-related illnesses in the years since.

The College’s tribute began with the annual 9/11 Tower Run Memorial on September 5, 2024. Hosted by the College’s Public Service Academy, this event saw students and alumni climb the campus fire tower 17 times, mirroring the ascent faced by first responders at the World Trade Center.

On September 11, at 7:45 a.m., Indian River State College continued its commemoration with a moment of silence to honor the fallen. Flags on campus were being flown at half-staff throughout the day.

“By participating in these tributes, we help keep the memory of these heroes alive and ensure that their courage and sacrifice are never forgotten,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “These events honor their memory while providing our students with a deeper understanding of the sacrifice, resilience, and unity that shaped our nation in the wake of 9/11.”

“Our 9/11 memorial events, particularly the Tower Run, offered a powerful, experiential way for our students to connect with the heroism displayed on that tragic day,” said Lou Caprino, Dean of Public Service Education. “By replicating even a fraction of what first responders faced, we instill a deep respect for their sacrifice and inspire the next generation of public servants to uphold those same values of courage and devotion to duty.”

