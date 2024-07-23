FPL hosts Power to Save event in local Belle Glade neighborhood

Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) team of energy experts, customer care and external affairs...
BELLE GLADE — Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) team of energy experts, customer care and external affairs will host a Power to Save event at the First Baptist Church, 17 NW Ave. B, in Belle Glade on Thursday, July 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Through this program, FPL provides free energy efficiency products and services including LED lightbulbs, weather-stripping/caulking, limited ductwork repair, water heater pipe-wrapping, water faucet aerator and low-flow shower head, A/C unit inspection and more. Customers living in the qualified zip codes can schedule an appointment for the Power to Save team to come to their home to install energy efficiency items and provide energy savings information at no charge.