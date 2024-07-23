FPL hosts Power to Save event in local Belle Glade neighborhood

Posted 7/23/24

Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) team of energy experts, customer care and external affairs...

FPL hosts Power to Save event in local Belle Glade neighborhood

BELLE GLADE — Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) team of energy experts, customer care and external affairs will host a Power to Save event at the First Baptist Church, 17 NW Ave. B, in Belle Glade on Thursday, July 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Through this program, FPL provides free energy efficiency products and services including LED lightbulbs, weather-stripping/caulking, limited ductwork repair, water heater pipe-wrapping, water faucet aerator and low-flow shower head, A/C unit inspection and more. Customers living in the qualified zip codes can schedule an appointment for the Power to Save team to come to their home to install energy efficiency items and provide energy savings information at no charge.


Power to Save attendees will speak to the FPL team to receive personalized energy savings tips, meet local support agencies and community leaders, and enjoy a free meal catered by Sauce House Live LLC.

At FPL, we work together with the communities we serve to help make Florida an even better place live and raise a family. We are pleased to bring the Power to Save program to Belle Glade to help our customers learn how to save energy and money.

FPL, power to save

