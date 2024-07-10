FSW launches new Social Media Communication Certificate Program

The Social Media Communication CCC at FSW offers students a comprehensive understanding...
FORT MYERS — Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) will launch a new Social Media Communication College Credit Certificate (CCC) beginning this Fall 2024 semester. The program is tailored for those eager to master media communication, marketing, and public relations across diverse platforms, including print, television, the internet and social media.
The Social Media Communication CCC at FSW offers students a comprehensive understanding of media literacy, writing and composition, technical communication, web design basics, communication studies, social media management, digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) and public relations.
“This certificate program is ideal for anyone passionate about social media, content creation, SEO or digital marketing,” said Dr. Jennifer Summary, FSW communication studies professor. “Our curriculum is crafted to meet the demands of today’s digital age, preparing students to thrive in roles across various industries.”
A unique feature of the Social Media Communication Certificate is its flexibility. Students can complete this program concurrently with an Associate in Arts (AA) degree. The AA degree is the desired degree for seamless transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree at another Florida state college or university. FSW also offers bachelor’s degree options such as the Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management, which aligns well with marketing and media management career paths.
For more information about the Social Media Communication CCC at FSW, visit www.fsw.edu/soas.
Students can apply for FSW’s Fall 2024 semester through July 29. To apply for Fall 2024, visit www.fsw.edu/admissions.