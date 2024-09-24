FSW to host PreView FSW, its Fall Open House on Oct. 15

Prospective students, their families, and the community are invited to attend to experience live...
FORT MYERS — Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) will host PreView FSW, its Fall Open House, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 3-7 p.m. at the FSW Fort Myers Campus, 8099 College Parkway.
Prospective students, their families, and the community are invited to attend to experience live, interactive demonstrations from FSW’s dynamic academic programs. Attendees will learn about FSW’s bachelor’s degree programs, connect with knowledgeable faculty and staff, and explore the diverse student resources and organizations that make FSW a vibrant, supportive community. Faculty, staff, and current students will be available to answer questions about academic programs, financial aid, student support services, study abroad, honors programs, and campus life.
In addition to gaining valuable information, attendees will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, enjoy free food, participate in giveaways, and receive tickets to the next FSW Buccaneers home game.
For more information or to register, visit www.fsw.edu/openhouse.