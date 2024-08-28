FWC Florida panther mortality update

The FWC has updated the Panther Pulse web page with mortality information through Aug. 28, at 9 a.m.

The remains of a 6.5-year-old, female, Florida panther (FP268) were collected on August 24, 2024, on Corkscrew Road east of the Titan Rock Mine entrance (UTM 440308 E, 2925761 N) in Lee County. The suspected cause of death is vehicular collision.

Biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains. Report injured or dead panthers to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a “Protect the Panther” license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

