FWC Report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from June 21 through June 27 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
• Officer Curbelo was patrolling at night and observed a vehicle driving slowly on a rural roadway. The driver and passenger were shining lights from the vehicle into the pastures and wooded areas off the road, in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. Officer Curbelo conducted a vehicle stop and found a shotgun within arm’s reach of the passenger and driver. Both occupants were questioned and admitted to shining the lights to find animals to shoot. Both subjects were charged with displaying a light in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer while in possession of a weapon commonly used to take deer.