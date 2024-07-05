Juvenile suspect in July 4 shooting sought by OCSO

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 9 a.m., the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office...
OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 9 a.m. the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of SE 25th Street and SE 34th Avenue due to several calls for service about a shooting. Upon the deputies arrival to the area, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been shot, and deputies provided first aid until the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was treated at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and has since been released.
At this time, the driver has been identified but has not been located. The vehicle's driver was a juvenile; therefore, the name is being withheld. If you have any information related to this case (24S17086), please contact Detective Ammons at 863-763-3117 EXT 5161, use the Contact Us section on the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office okeesheriff.org, or message us on Facebook or Instagram.