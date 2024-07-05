Juvenile suspect in July 4 shooting sought by OCSO

Posted Friday, July 5, 2024 8:08 pm

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 9 a.m. the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of SE 25th Street and SE 34th Avenue due to several calls for service about a shooting. Upon the deputies arrival to the area, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been shot, and deputies provided first aid until the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was treated at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and has since been released.

It was later learned that a silver SUV was speeding on SE 25th Street. The victim attempted to confront the driver of the vehicle. The driver then stepped out of the car, struck the victim in the face with a black pistol, and then again struck the victim in the back of the head with the gun. When the driver hit the victim the second time, the pistol fired, and the projectile struck the victim. The driver then got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

At this time, the driver has been identified but has not been located. The vehicle's driver was a juvenile; therefore, the name is being withheld. If you have any information related to this case (24S17086), please contact Detective Ammons at 863-763-3117 EXT 5161, use the Contact Us section on the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office okeesheriff.org, or message us on Facebook or Instagram.