FWC report

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 11:49 am

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report from Sept. 20-26 includes incidents in the Lake Okeechobee area. This report represents some events the FWC handled over specified weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Palm Beach County

• Officer Stone was patrolling Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West during the early teal waterfowl season when he observed a group illegally fishing in the area. He conducted a resource inspection of three individuals, one of whom was using a cast net, and discovered they were in possession of illegally harvested Florida bass. One individual exceeded the bag limit and illegally harvested the bass with a cast net, leading to three charges. The other two individuals were charged with illegally accessing South Florida Water Management District property.

• While patrolling the start of waterfowl season in Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West, Officer Specialist Norbrothen conducted a boating safety, resource and license inspection on three subjects exiting the water. When the officer asked to see the quota permit that allowed them to participate in the hunt, the subjects said the permit holder was home sick. All three subjects were issued citations for hunting without a quota.

• Officer Specialist Norbrothen was conducting resource and licensing inspections of duck hunters exiting Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West when a group of two individuals were asked to present all game harvested. The subjects brought three Florida mottled ducks out of their cooler and presented them to the officer. They were issued citations for harvesting the ducks out of season and educated on the identification of Florida mottled ducks and the laws regarding the early teal and wood duck season.