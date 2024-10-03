Emergency landing causes no injuries

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a small aircraft making an emergency landing in a remote northwestern section of Okeechobee County.
Our patrol units and fire rescue are on the scene. They have found the two occupants, one of whom is the pilot, safe and without injury.
To reiterate, all occupants are unharmed, and this was an emergency landing, not a crash.
Access to the area had to be made using 4X4s and was not optional for on-site photos.
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Chief Wooten didn't hesitate to step in. Carrying a person through the swampy terrain, Chief Wooten showed what it means to lead from the front. His hands-on approach and unwavering dedication to our community's safety sets an incredible example for all.