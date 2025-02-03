Glades Community Health Care Centers receive donations

In the spirit of the holiday season, Boldin Community Impact, Glorious Holiness Church, and special contributors...
PAHOKEE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Boldin Community Impact, Glorious Holiness Church, and special contributors joined forces to bring warmth and cheer to the residents of Glades Community Health Care Centers. The organizations generously donated 62 brand-new comforter sets to ensure residents experienced a cozy and comfortable winter.
But the generosity didn’t stop there. In addition to the comforters, residents received thoughtful care packages filled with stress-relieving items designed to promote well-being. These packages included adult coloring books to sharpen minds, cozy socks to keep feet warm, stress balls to ease tension, and other comforting essentials.
To further enhance the festive spirit, the organizations hosted a heartwarming celebration for the residents. Delicious cookies and hot cocoa were served, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. To capture the joyous occasion, professional holiday portraits were taken, allowing residents to cherish lasting memories of this special event.
This collaborative effort exemplifies the true meaning of the holiday season – giving back to the community and spreading joy to those in need. Boldin Community Impact and Glorious Community Church demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of others, bringing comfort and cheer to the residents of Glades Community Health Care Centers during this holiday season.