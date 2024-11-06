These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/6/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Michael Deeds, 43, BHR, was arrested Oct. 29 by GCSO and charged with drug delivery or distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.
  • Sharmaine Hunter, 32, was arrested Oct. 30 on a Department of Corrections hold.
  • Jeremiah Johnson, 39, Okeechobee, was arrested Oct. 29 by SPD and charged with one moving traffic violation and two non-moving violations. Bond was set at $6,000.
  • Rodney Phelps, 29, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 3 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $20,000.

