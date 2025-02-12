These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/12/25

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Isaac Bettelyoun, 31, Fort Pierce, was arrested Feb. 8 by SPD and charged with a felony moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Jon Lee Cambrelen Ramos, 29, Saint Cloud, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with kidnapping and two counts of battery. Bond has not been set.
  • John Cox, 33, Moore Haven, was arrested Feb. 6 by GCSO and charged with four counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $52,000.
  • Donald Curry, 31, Moore Haven, was arrested Feb. 8 by GCSO and charged with a felony moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Nancy Frazier, 53, Okeechobee, was arrested Feb. 6 by GCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Jennifer Hughes, 47, was arrested Feb. 4 by GCSO and charged with forgery, fraud and swindling. Bond was set at $7,500.
  • Rodney Phelps, 29, Okeechobee, was arrested Feb. 6 by GCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,500.

