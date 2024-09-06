Glades County Road Watch Report for week beginning

Road Watch report for Glades County for the week of Sunday, Sept. 8.

GLADES COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

SR78 Lakeport (Maintenance project): Crews will be working along the shoulder resetting guardrail on westbound SR 78 between Old Lakeport Road and US 27. Lane closures may be conducted during this operation. Please use caution in the area. Expected completion is January 31, 2025.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

