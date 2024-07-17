Glades Senior Citizen Prom is a “Night to Remember”

Posted Wednesday, July 17, 2024 2:36 pm

BELLE GLADE — If anyone saw “Anthony Cannonball” Cannon do his famous dance to Teddy Pendergrass’s “Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose,” at the Fourth Annual Glades Tri-Cities Senior Citizens Prom on June 1, 2024, they would have thought he was back in high school. And in a way, he was. Cannon and 250 of his peers age 65+ from Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, and Clewiston, FL, came together for a masquerade ball themed “A Night to Remember” at the Eddie L. Rhodes Gymnasium in Pahokee, FL, with all the glitz, glamour, and dance floor boogying that would impress prom-goers of any age.

Best Male dancer Mr. Anthony Cannon (Cannonball) and his wife Mrs. Lettie Mae Cannon.

KTM Youth & Community Network under the leadership of its founder, Barbara King, organized the event with funding from Palm Health Foundation and Healthier Glades, who are supporting the event to benefit the mental health of senior citizens by bringing them together for social engagement. The concept of the “Tri-City Senior Prom” was originally conceived by Belle Glade resident, Lynette Butts, to offer community elders a special night out and encourage camaraderie.

Highlights of the evening included a moment to remember Mrs. Mary Harrell, who attended all the previous proms before her passing. Her daughter Cynthia Harrell-Baker donated her 360’ Photo Booth for the seniors to enjoy. Other highlights included honoring each city’s prom kings and queens, longest-married couples, and oldest residents.

South Bay Commissioners Barbara King and Albert Polk.

Janet B. Taylor, former Hendry County Commissioner from Clewiston, and Teri Mitze, Representative Rick Roth’s district aide, were two of the many dignitaries attending the prom and naming the kings and queens from each community. City leaders joining the prom included: Pahokee’s Mayor Keith Babb, Vice Mayor Clara “Tasha” Murvin and Commissioners Sanquetta Cowan-Williams and Everett D. McPherson, Sr.; South Bay’s Mayor Joe Kyles and Commissioners Albert Polk and Barbara King; and Belle Glade’s Mayor Steve Wilson and Commissioner Robert L. Rease.

Many organizations contributed to the event to make it an enjoyable evening for all. Dress for Success, Prom Beach, Commissioner Albert Polk & Mayor Kyles donated dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories. Event sponsors included U.S. Sugar, AARP, Devoted Health, and the Cities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, and South Bay. Vendors were also on hand to offer information and goodies to the seniors, including AARP, Devoted Health, Legal Aide, Empire Women Health, Area Agency on Aging, and Pace.