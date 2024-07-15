Glades Youth Explosion bursts with talent and purpose

Posted Monday, July 15, 2024 4:40 pm

BELLE GLADE — The third annual Glades Youth Explosion on June 23, 2024, at the Boys and Girls Club Gymnasium in Belle Glade was a showcase of talented youth gifted in the arts. Over 150 attendees were dazzled by the incredible youth singers and dancers from Belle Glade, Pahokee, and South Bay. A new oratorical category was added this year with youth speaking on the topic “What Juneteenth Means To Me.” Youth competing in the event took home cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000 for singing and dancing. All other participants received a $100 award.

The winners were:

Singers:

1st - Jada Woodson (Song: Never Enough)

2nd - Nathanael Jean-Jacques (Song: Fill Me Up)

3rd - Curtis Edwards (Song: Goodness of God)

Dancers:



1st - Destiny Angels2nd - Persia Green3rd - Azza Abdelgader

Oratorical Contestants:

Persia Green

Jashawanna Rumph

King Green

The Glades Youth Explosion was envisioned by Rev. Willie Lawrence and brought to fruition through the support of Veree Jenkins, founder and CEO of the Federation of Families of Florida, Inc. to highlight, encourage, and uplift youth by showcasing their gifts and talents.

“While the Glades is known for producing the greatest of football players, we also have many youth who are gifted in the arts,” said Rev. Lawrence. “The Glades Youth Explosion nurtures and develops talent that will take youth higher in life and potentially higher in academic schools of the arts.”

Several organizations support Rev. Lawrence’s vision, including event sponsor Palm Health Foundation, highlighting the arts’ effects on the brain to promote health and wellbeing. Healthier Glades, Urban Farmers, Inc., City of Belle Glade, City of South Bay, City of Pahokee, Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network, Department of Children and Families, and Church Boy Corp, also contributed to the success of the event.

Dignitaries attending the Youth Explosion who served as judges included Marcia Andrews, School District of Palm Beach County School Board; Kathleen Mason, Director of Hunger Relief, United Way of Palm Beach County; Mary Evans, Public Relations Representative for the City of Belle Glade; Tonya Grant, Vice Principal, Wellington High School. Other local leaders joining the event included Anthony Davis, Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Belle Glade and Riviera Beach; Pastor Albert Polk, City Commissioner, South Bay, and Annie Ifill, Healthier Glades project director.

“It was a pleasure to participate in the 3rd Annual Glades Youth Explosion with passionate community partners and the extremely talented teens and kids,” said Kathleen Mason, Director for Hunger Relief for the United Way of Palm Beach County. “Encouraging youth to express their artistic talents, and providing a platform to showcase them, is so important to self-esteem and confidence, validating their hard work and motivating them to continue developing their skills. I hope Youth Explosions continue to inspire early performing artists for years to come.”