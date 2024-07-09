Grants available for nonprofits through the Autism Services Grant Council

Posted Tuesday, July 9, 2024 10:06 am

SUNRISE — Nonprofit organizations in Florida can apply for funding through the Autism License Plate Fund and the Autism Services Grants Council now through July 31. Nonprofit organizations that provide direct services for individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida are encouraged to apply.

Last year, the Florida Autism License Plate Program, administered by Arc Broward, provided nearly $150,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations to support vital services for individuals with autism and related disabilities, including early intervention, speech and language therapy, specialized respite care, after-school and summer programs and more. Last year, grants facilitating the creation and expansion of innovative and impactful programs included: a Central Florida farmer-supported employment program; Serving with HEART: School-Based Therapies in Broward County; a Jacksonville-area adaptive musical therapy program; water safety in Palm Beach County and more.

“With specialized services and care that cost of upwards of $60,000 annually and beyond the financial capability of many families, nonprofit organizations work to ensure that families have access to comprehensive autism-related services in order to thrive,” said Kim Vassar, chief advancement officer for Arc Broward and chair of the Autism Services Grants Council in Florida. “Everyone who purchases an autism specialty license plate or donates $1 or more to autism services when they renew their tags is making an investment in the community while reminding people that those with autism deserve every opportunity to flourish.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about one in 36 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder and estimates suggest that 50,000 adolescents with autism will transition to adulthood each year in the U.S., highlighting the pressing need for expanding community resources.

The Autism Services Grants Council, established by the Florida Legislature in 2009, oversees the grants process and distributes funds generated by sales of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plate. Grants help fund programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida including direct services, evaluation, training and awareness.

The Autism License Plate Fund and the Autism Services Grant Council are administered by Arc Broward, a nationally accredited, Florida, non-profit, Section 501(c)(3) exempt organization. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization providing services to individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida and be registered as a charitable organization with the State of Florida.

For more information and to apply, visit autismlicenseplate.com/grants/, call 954-746-9400 or contact info@autismlicenseplate.com.