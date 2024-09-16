Grassy Water Preserve is a nature-lovers' dream

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 6:00 am

Grassy Waters Conservancy.[Photo by Judy Throop/Smiles & Wiggles Photography]















WEST PALM BEACH — Grassy Waters Preserve is located in Palm Beach County and, according to its new visitors’ guide, spans approximately 15,000 acres.

The preserve has the unique distinction of not only being a “refuge for unique plants and animals but also serves as the fresh water supply for residents of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach,” states the brochure.

Grassy Waters Preserve is made up of marshes, cypress swamps, and forest hammocks.

The preserve offers 25 miles of hiking, biking and walking trails with child-friendly and ADA accessible paths. Education staff at the preserve offer guided hiking, biking and paddling excursions.

Home to many different species of animals, Grassy Waters is the place to go if you want to spy alligators, white ibis, great blue herons, snail kites, river otters and more.

If you enjoy hiking, Grassy Waters offers six different trails specifically for this purpose. Four trails can be biked, and the preserve offers a self-launch location for canoes, kayaks and non-gas-powered watercraft.

The preserve has a picnic area, a play area for children, a butterfly garden and various exhibits on the history of the Everglades.

Even fishermen are welcome to fish off the Eagle Loop Pier. This pier is ADA accessible and is restricted to catch and release with FWC licensing.

Of course, bird watching is a favorite activity for preserve visitors with many species making their home there.

The preserve even offers school and summer camp programs and boasts that annually, they reach more than 2,800 students.

Grassy Waters Preserve can be found at 8264 Northlake Boulevard in West Palm Beach. More information regarding the preserve can be found on their website at www.wpb.org/grassywaters or on Facebook. The main entrance opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closes at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, the preserve is open from 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. They can be reached by phone at 561-804-4985.