Florida on a Tankful: Off to see the wizard!

CAPE CANAVERAL – Wizard of Oz fans young and old are in for a treat at the Wizard of Oz Museum in Cocoa Beach.
The 4,000-square-foot facility houses more than 3,000 memorabilia items including a 1900 first edition of the “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” signed by L. Frank Baum, a copy of the 1939 MGM movie script, a bottle of Professor Marvel’s Wonderful Elixir and much more.
In addition to copies of the original 14 Oz books written by Baum between 1900 and 1920, the museum has other books written by Baum and Oz books written (with permission of the Baum family) by Ruth Plumly Thompson.
Wizard of Oz characters have been immortalized in movies, cartoons, paintings, dolls, toys, games, pop up books, paper dolls, tea pots, costumes, puppets, decorator plates, Christmas tree ornaments, chess sets and even soap.
The museum, 7099 North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral, also includes a large room with 31 projectors featuring a Wizard of Oz immersive experience and a Van Gogh immersive experience.
The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets, go online to wizardofozflorida.com. Note: Plans are underway now to move the museum to a larger facility in Kissimmee in 2026.