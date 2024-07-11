HCA Florida Healthcare welcomes Dr. McCann to its Treasure Coast Facilities

Expanding its gynecologic oncology program

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/11/24

In this role, Dr. McCann will lead gynecologic oncology at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...

TREASURE COAST, — On July 11, HCA Florida Healthcare’s Treasure Coast facilities announced the addition of Dr. Christopher McCann as a gynecologic oncology specialist. In this role, Dr. McCann will lead gynecologic oncology at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.

Building upon both facilities’ strong women’s health programs, Dr. McCann provides specialty care in treating conditions of the female reproductive system through both traditional and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

“Dr. McCann’s expertise and dedication to women’s health align with our commitment to providing exceptional care,” said HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Goldman. “His innovative approach and experience are an invaluable asset to our hospital and the communities we serve.”

Dr. McCann holds a medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine.

After completing his residency, Dr. McCann went on to complete his fellowship at some of the nation’s most respected programs, including gynecology service at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and gynecologic oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

“We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our patients,” said HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Brian Melear. “We are confident the addition of Dr. McCann will enhance our ability to offer comprehensive care to our patients on the Treasure Coast and beyond.”

Prior to joining HCA Florida Healthcare, Dr. McCann served patients at multiple Palm Beach County hospitals.

