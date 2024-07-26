HCA Raulerson Hospital announces retirement of Frannie Tunac

Posted Friday, July 26, 2024 2:31 pm

OKEECHOBEE — HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital recently honored Frannie Tunac, a beloved and dedicated nurse who served our community for an incredible 42 years.

Frannie, who began her career at Raulerson on July 26, 1982, was a cornerstone of the nursing staff and an inspiration to all who have had the privilege of working with her.

Frannie was just 25 years old when she joined Raulerson, bringing with her a passion for nursing that she nurtured through her education in the Philippines. She came to the United States to pursue her American dream, a dream she proudly declared fulfilled at her recent retirement party, saying, “I have fulfilled my American dream!”

Throughout her tenure, Frannie has trained hundreds, if not thousands, of nurses, earning a reputation for her exceptional skills and dedication. She has been an integral part of our Intensive Care Unit since 2010, where her expertise in starting IVs and her commitment to patient cleanliness have been unmatched. Known for her meticulous care, Frannie has often been praised by patients, even those who jokingly admit she may scrub a little too hard.

Frannie is also a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award, recognizing her extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care. Her contributions to our hospital and the community have left an indelible mark, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of nurses.

“We are immensely grateful for Frannie’s 42 years of unwavering dedication to Raulerson Hospital and the Okeechobee community,” said Brian Melear, Chief Executive Officer. “Her passion for nursing and her commitment to excellence have set a standard for all of us. We wish her the happiest of retirements and extend our heartfelt thanks for her decades-long commitment to caring for our town. Thank you, Frannie.”

From all of us at Raulerson, we extend our deepest gratitude and best wishes to Frannie Tunac. Your legacy will always be remembered, and you will be greatly missed.