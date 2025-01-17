Healthier Glades celebrates six years through mini grants

Posted Friday, January 17, 2025 2:26 pm

BELLE GLADE — Healthier Glades, a Palm Health Foundation Healthier Together initiative, proudly marked six years of empowering the Glades community through its Mini Grant Program with the recent announcement of four grant awards to recipients in Belle Glade and Canal Point, Florida. Through the Mini Grant Program, Healthier Glades invests in promising programs to promote health, wellness, and youth engagement. The initiative has awarded over $140,000 in mini grants to 52 residents and organizations fostering lasting community impact since 2019.

The four innovative grants exemplify Healthier Glades’ ability to unlock community strengths by elevating and investing in the ideas that the community believes hold the most promise to change lives and the narrative around mental health.

“The programs highlight the creativity, passion, and dedication of Glades’ community members,” said Annie Ifill, Director, Healthier Glades.

Mini grant recipients began program implementation on January 1, 2025.

Mini Grant Recipients

Elea Dean

Program: Enhance community safety by providing CPR and First Aid training, equipping participants to manage emergencies until professional help arrives. The initiative fosters advocacy and a sense of responsibility, encouraging participants to share life-saving knowledge with their families and circles. Through storytelling, participants will share how the training has boosted their confidence in dealing with health crises, promoting a healthier, more prepared community.

Tabatha Wilkerson

Program: A mentoring program nurturing the emotional, physical, and mental well-being of participants, especially young women. By providing essential resources and fostering a supportive environment, this project amplifies their voices and empowers them to develop confidence and resilience. Participants will also connect with external resources to ensure ongoing support, equipping them with life skills for personal and community growth.

Milton Olen

Program 1: Bulsajo Taekwondo. A martial arts program promoting physical fitness, discipline, and mental resilience while addressing barriers like economic constraints through subsidized classes. By sharing stories of perseverance and cultural heritage, participants gain confidence and embrace personal growth, fostering a healthier and interconnected community.

Program 2: Senior Friendly Fitness. Tailored fitness classes designed to improve mobility, strength, and mental well-being among seniors. The program fosters advocacy by creating inclusive, age-appropriate activities and encourages storytelling among participants to build a supportive community atmosphere.

“As the mini grant projects begin, Healthier Glades continues to champion community empowerment and collaboration,” Ifill said. “Each initiative showcases the remarkable ways residents address challenges, build resilience, and create a healthier, stronger Glades community. Together, we are unlocking the strengths of our community, one grant at a time.”

For more information about Healthier Glades and its Mini Grant Program, please contact Annie Ifill at annie.glades@htpbc.org or call/text (561) 685-4829.