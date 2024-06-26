Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, June 26, 2024 5:18 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), June 16 through June 23.

• Teofile Aguirre, 52, LaBelle, was arrested June 17 by Cpl. C. Earl and charged with grand theft.

• Yuliana Sanchez, 39, LaBelle, was arrested June 17 by Deputy B. Barrira and charged with of DUI.

• Jeffrey Sheffler, 63, LaBelle, was arrested June 18 by Sgt. J. Lock and charged with outstanding felony failure to appear.

• Tammy Aguilar, 52, LaBelle was arrested June 19 by Deputy A. Bell and charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription and several counts of felony probation violation.

• Jason Hallmon, 36, Ft. Myers, was arrested June 19 by Deputy G. Willison and charged with felony probation violation.

• Giovel Valdes, 39, Hialeah, was arrested June 19 by Det. J. Goldbert and charged with grand theft of motor vehicle.

• Zhou Fan, 33, Lehigh Acres, was arrested June 20 by Deputy D. Reaves and charged with felony burglary, obstruction without violence and hit and run.

• Edward Villarreal, 34, Moore Haven, was arrested June 20 by Deputy J. Keith and charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of vehicle with altered numbers and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Candice Villanueva, 34, Lehigh Acres was arrested June 20 by Deputy J. Keith and charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Ecreka Kendrick, 35, LaBelle, was arrested June 21 by Cpl. S. Kirkby and charged with felony battery.

• Latisha Bethea, 44, West Palm Beach, was arrested June 21 by Deputy D. Givans and charged with felony failure to appear.

• Saul Ortez, 43, Lake Worth, was arrested June 21 by Sgt. Hernandez and charged with armed trespassing.

• Juan Rivas, 40, Felda, was arrested June 22 by Deputy O. Gonzalez and charged with fleeing and eluding LEO, 2x felony probation violation, and driving while license/suspended/revoked

• Cornelius Ward, 19, Clewiston, was arrested June 23 by Deputy Rodriguez and charged with grand theft and felony probation violation.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.