Man sentenced to 54 years in prison on DUI manslaughter

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 6/27/24

Photo courtesy Florida Highway Patrol
GLADES COUNTY — On June 27, 2024, the FHP issued a press release update about the Jan. 29, 2023, two vehicle crash on U.S. 27, in Glades County.

The at-fault vehicle was traveling the wrong way on U.S. 27, which led to a head on collision. The crash resulted in four fatalities (one of which was an unborn fetus) and a serious injury. The driver of the at fault vehicle had a blood alcohol concentration level of .195.

On June 28, 2023, Driver one 38-year-old Marco Antonio Lucena Penaloza, of Fort Lauderdale, was medically cleared from Gulf Coast Hospital and placed under arrest by the Traffic Homicide Division of the Florida Highway Patrol for four counts of DUI Manslaughter and booked into the Lee County Jail.

On June 27, 2024, Penaloza was sentenced to 54 years in prison and 5 years of probation.

