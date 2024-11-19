Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 8:58 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Nov. 4-17.

• Isac Aaron Rodriguez, Jr., 28, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 4, by Deputy Sheriff G. Hull on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Luis Guillermo Ortiz Lopez, 45, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 4, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• William Korliss Jumper, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 4, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on charges of Felony Failure to Appear.

• A 15-year-old male, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 5, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of warrant for criminal conspiracy life – felony and homicide.

• Glorida Paula Martinez, 66, LaBelle, Nov. 5, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keither on charges of DUI and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Antonio Viera, 45, Miami, was arrested on Nov. 5, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of armed trespassing.

• Herbert D. DelCastillo Pereir, 39, Ft. Lauderdale, was arrested on Nov. 5, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of armed trespassing.

• Orestes Borrell, 46, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 6, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Raymond Luis Avila, 58, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 6, by Deputy Sheriff H. Carranza on charges of felony contempt of court.

• Jeremy Jermaine Thomas, 21, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 6, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony FTA.

• Shomari Keif Butler, 31, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 6, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges for two counts of felony violation of probation and felony failure to appear.

• Ivan Infiesta Acanda, 52, Moore Haven, was arrested on Nov. 7, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation and out of county warrant.

• Juan Manuel Gomez, 33, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 7, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of burglary – unoccupied conveyance, two counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Malic Jamar Fowler, 23, West Palm Beach, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Antoinette Thomas, 62, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Sgt. L. Hernandez, on charges of felony possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Timothy Arthur Dean, 48, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Deputy Sheriff O. Gonzalez on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Joyce Thomas, 46, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Deputy Sheriff O. Gonzalez, on charges of obstruction by disguised person and two counts of out of state fugitive.

• Victor Roa, 46, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 8, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, use/poss/mfg paraphernalia to transport drugs, smuggle contraband into detention facility and obstruction without violence.

• Candice Ruth Villanueva, 34, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 8, 29024 by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of violation of conditional release and out of county warrant.

• Yoel Greck Fagundo, 53, West Palm Beach, was arrested on Nov. 9, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of armed trespassing.

• Robert Carrasco, 54, West Palm Beach, was arrested on Nov. 9, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of armed trespassing.

• Cameron Anthony Darr, 26, Cape Coral, was arrested on Nov. 10, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid DL.

• Marco Tapia Chan, 24, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 24, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and burglary with assault/battery.

• Luis Hernandez Martienz, 56, Hialeah, was arrested on Nov. 13, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Daniel San Miguel Gallegos, III, 26, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 13, by Deputy Sheriff M. Huapilla on two counts of felony probation violation.

• Susan Lynn Kennedy, 68, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 14, by Deputy Sheriff O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• Dayan Rojas Nunez, 21, Miami, was arrested on Nov. 15, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of DUI.

• A 15-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 16, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of felony probation violation.

• Virgilio Diaz Perez, 33, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff J. Keith on charges of DUI, DUI damage to property and DUI, BAC 0.15 or higher.

• Denirick Pope, 19, Lake Worth, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, grand theft and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Oscar Sanchez, 19, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, grand theft and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Nasiar Joel Rivera, 22, Clewiston, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of grand theft and possession of marijuana under 20 grams and misd. failure to appear.

• Waylon Reid Smith, 37, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2024 , by Deputy Sheriff A. Bell on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment and out of county warrant.

• Danielle Williams, 32, LaBelle, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff A. Bell on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• Vonzie Lee Moore, 32, South Bay, was arrested on Nov. 17, by Deputy Sheriff O. Gonzalez on charges of felony probation and petit theft.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.