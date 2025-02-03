Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 1:50 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, 2025.

• Keneth Lee Holand, 46, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 27, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of extortion by threats and obstruction without violence.

• Dustin Shane Jordan, 40, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 27, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation of probation.

• 15-year-old male, was arrested on Jan. 27, by Det. J. Goldberg on charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill.

• Trasha Brook, 26, Moore Haven, was arrested on Jan. 28, by Lt. S. Kirkby on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance without prescription, three (3) counts of trafficking in fentanyl, three counts of sale of fentanyl within 1000’ of specific area and three counts of use of two-way device to facilitate a felony.

• Elisah James Robinson, 41, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 27, by HCSO Narcotics Unit on charges of possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine within 1000’ of specified area, use of two-way communication device to facility a felony and sale of synthetic narcotics.

• Eric Alexander Hunter, 47, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 28, by HCSO Narcotics Unit on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, use of two-way device to commit a felony and sale of fentanyl within 1000’ of specified area.

• Yaismel Carbonell Arias, 41, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 28, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barria on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

• Trumaine Jehovah Moody, 40, Clewiston, on Jan. 29,2025 by HCSO Narcotics Unit on charges of distribution of cocaine, distribution of cocaine within 1000’ of specified area and use of two-way device to facilitate a felony.

• Cristian Arriola, 27, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 29, by Deputy Sheriff A. Bell, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of firearm by florida convicted felony.

• Alejandro Guzman Deraz, 29, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 29, by Deputy Sheriff D Givans on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Chad Everette Braschos, 41, Lehigh Acres, on Jan. 29, by Deputy Sheriff B. Dibernardino on charges of driving on permanently revoked driver’s license.

• Evan John Walker, 41, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 29, by K9 Officer J. Newbern on charges of possession of firearm by florida convicted felon and driving while license suspended/revoked.

• Alyssa Nicole Belin, 34, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 29, by K9 Officer J. Newbern on charges of possession of drug equipment and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Jeremy Michael Guerra, 40, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 30, by Deputy Sheriff A. McCarty on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, threaten with intent to do violence and possession of drug equipment.

• Aaliyah Marie Alvardo, 23, Immokalee was arrested on Jan. 30, by Deputy Sheriff A. Bell on charges of felony failure to appear.

• John Alton Thomas, 43, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 30, by K9 Sgt J. Lock on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• 15-year-old male, LaBelle, was arrested on Jan. 31, by Deputy Sheriff A. Carranza on charges of fleeing & eluding law enforcement officer, obstruction without violence, felony violation of probation and misd violation of probation.

• Raul Bautista, 57, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 31, 205, by K9 Officer O. Gonzalez on charges of felony out of state fugitive and obstruction by disguised person.

• Leah Leigh Eller, 37, Clewiston, was arrested on Jan. 31, by K9 Officer O, Gonzalez on charges of possession controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• Carlos Ferrer, 51, Miami was arrested on Feb. 1, by K9 Officer J. Newbern on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Zailin Tadarius Jackson, 18, Clewiston, was arrested on Feb. 2, by Cpl. L. Rodriguez on charges of fleeing & eluding law enforcement officer and failure to possession concealed carry weapon.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.