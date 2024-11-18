Hendry County Department of Health to host Health Fair on Dec. 2

The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County, will hold a Community Health Fair at the LaBelle Health Department...
LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County, will hold a Community Health Fair at the LaBelle Health Department, 1140 Pratt Blvd., on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mammogram Mobile will be on site for breast cancer screenings, free HIV testing, Program giveaways, and health education materials for families, newborns, toddlers, teens and adults. For information, call 863-302-6068.