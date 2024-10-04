Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Oct. 6-12

The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 6,...
HENDRY COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 6, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Eastbound SR 80 from Hendry Isles Boulevard to Witt Road: (Maintenance project) Starting September 17 and continuing through September 19, 2024, crews will close the outside eastbound lane of SR 80 so that canals can be cleaned safely (weather permitting). Please watch for workers and heavy equipment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.