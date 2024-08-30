Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Sept. 1-7

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/30/24

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

HENDRY COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, Sept. 1, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

No lane closures scheduled for week of Sept. 1-7.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

road watch

Comments

