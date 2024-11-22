Help families cope with mental stress during the holidays

Posted Friday, November 22, 2024 11:29 am

With the holiday season quickly approaching, many of us feel a mix of excitement and stress. The holidays can be a wonderful time for connection and celebration, but they can also bring unique pressures that impact our emotional and mental well-being. From financial strain to family expectations, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all that comes with this time of year. The Children’s Healing Institute, a Palm Beach County organization that focuses on strengthening families dealing with crises, offers these simple tips to help parents and children manage holiday stress so everyone can focus on enjoying a peaceful, meaningful season together. Set realistic expectations: The holidays don’t have to be perfect! Focus on what really matters and give yourself permission to let go of perfection. When it comes to gift requests from children, give definitive responses. A “maybe” is still considered a “yes” for our little ones, so talk to them with clear, direct answers to expectations with gift-giving this holiday season. Depending on the type of gift requested, set realistic expectations for yourself on your ability to afford the gift for the child. Consider creative gift-giving ideas, such as DIY presents or experiences, to alleviate financial strain. Buying one gift for the entire family to enjoy can also be a helpful alternative to gifts that are out of budget. You can also set up a gift fund for 2025. This can be organized a year in advance so that there is enough time to save up for that special gift.

Talk through disappointment:

Children see holiday movies, social media posts, and hear friends’ stories, which can lead to comparing and feeling disappointed if their experience doesn’t seem “perfect.” A reminder that every family’s holiday looks different can help manage these expectations. Encourage children to express their emotions on their disappointment through describing how they are feeling. They can draw, sing, or verbally tell you. Feelings of disappointment is connected to unmet expectations and parents can set realistic expectations early on to avoid let downs.

Create boundaries to reduce stress:

Sometimes the holidays bring together family members who may not always get along, which can create a tense environment. Communicate openly with loved ones. Clear conversations about plans, roles, and boundaries can really help reduce misunderstandings and tension. Encourage open conversations about prioritizing commitments and respectfully declining additional obligations that could overwhelm the family. Reinforce that saying “no” can sometimes be a positive choice. It’s easy to get overwhelmed, so try to keep up with routines that help you stay grounded - like exercise, meditation, or simply getting enough sleep. Encouraging breaks for relaxation and self-care activities benefits everyone's mental well-being during this busy period.

Be mindful of emotional triggers:

For some, the holidays can stir up difficult feelings. Reach out to a therapist or a supportive friend if you need help working through these emotions. For children dealing with a recent loss or parents who are separated, the holidays can magnify feelings of grief and separation anxiety. Be sensitive to their emotions and let them know it’s okay to feel a mix of things during this season. This is a great time to honor old traditions or start new ones. Doing something meaningful, even if it’s simple, can create lasting memories and deepen family bonds.