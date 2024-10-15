Hurricane survivors can apply for federal assistance in several ways

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 11:46 am

ATLANTA - FEMA is continuing to help survivors affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Disaster survivors who have called FEMA helpline and experienced long wait times or connection issues have additional options to get the information they need or to speak with a FEMA representative.

To help streamline the process to apply for assistance, people in certain areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are encouraged to apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA App, in person at a Disaster Recovery Center, or face to face with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team member working in affected communities.

FEMA experienced a record-breaking day on Sunday, Oct. 13, with more than 250,000 applications received, making it the busiest day in FEMA history for registration inclusive of all storms.

FEMA has already approved more than $858.5 million in assistance, $507 million for survivors and $351.5 million for debris removal and emergency protective actions taken by communities. FEMA is processing applications for assistance daily.

Additionally, there are DSA teams currently visiting disaster-affected neighborhoods. FEMA has 850 DSA team members supporting survivors. DSA teams are going door-to-door to help survivors apply for federal assistance, identify potential needs and help make connections with local, state, federal and voluntary agencies.