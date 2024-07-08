Immokalee Foundation receives honors from Take Stock in Children

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 9:17 am

NAPLES, FL—07/03/24—For twelve straight years, The Immokalee Foundation has received Take Stock in Children's (TSIC) Gold Level of Excellence Award. In addition, for the fifth consecutive year, the Foundation has received the highly coveted Luminary Award, having earned a perfect balance scorecard of 100 points based on Take Stock in Children's key performance indicators.

TSIC is a nonprofit mentoring, college success, and scholarship organization. Their mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income and academically qualified students statewide by providing opportunities for degree attainment through postsecondary education. The Immokalee Foundation is a proud affiliate of the TSIC program.

For over 32 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten to postsecondary education.

TSIC provides qualifying Immokalee Foundation students with a Florida Prepaid tuition scholarship upon high school graduation and successful program completion. These students are also matched with a committed, passionate mentor-volunteer to guide them toward their future goals.

For three of the last five years, an Immokalee Foundation student has been named a Leaders 4 Life Fellow, a highly coveted distinction by Take Stock in Children annually. Recipients include Fabian Estrada (2023), Joel Guerrero (2022), and Giselle Nava (2020).

"So much of our success has resulted from our ability to form so many powerful community and educational partnerships, as illustrated so beautifully by our ongoing, vital relationship with Take Stock in Children," said Noemi Y. Perez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "Their validation means everything. Take Stock has helped provide a genuinely life-changing benefit to countless Foundation students over the years. Our gratitude is endless."

Yeimi Espinoza joined The Immokalee Foundation in 2013 and has served as Take Stock in Children Program Manager since 2019. Not only is Espinoza the driving force behind the program, but she oversees over 100 community members who volunteer as mentors each year. "We are so honored to receive these very meaningful accolades from Take Stock in Children," she said. "I greatly appreciate my fully committed and passionate mentors for our students; they are the backbone of our ongoing success!"

