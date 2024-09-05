Immokalee man charged with grand theft auto

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/5/24

An Immokalee man accused of stealing heavy machinery claimed he was hired to move it.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

McCullers refused access to jet engine testing demo

Neighbors and tenants and guests! Oh my!

Auto thieves did not make it far before crashing in …

60-year-old man charged with fifth DUI in 10 years

x