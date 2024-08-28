Indian River State College announces 45th Performing Arts season

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:28 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College is thrilled to announce its 45th Performing Arts Season, themed “Season of Sensation.” The 2024-2025 season will feature a diverse lineup of shows including dramas, comedies, musicals, and dance performances at the McAlpin Fine Arts Center. There will also be an additional summer show and three special events!

The main season includes six shows. Performances are scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

• “The River Bride” by Marisela Treviño Orta (Oct. 3-6, 2024) - Three days before a wedding, a handsome and mysterious man is fished from the Amazon River and nothing will ever be the same again. Set once upon a time in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride is a tale of true love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. [PG]

• “Jekyll & Hyde in Concert” (Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024) - A haunting tale of the scientist and the madman, both trapped in the same body – and the two women in love with him. The musical will be performed “in concert” with orchestra on stage and singers in full costume holding music books. Audience members are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and celebrate with us in this concert-style, gothic-themed production. Songs include “This Is the Moment” and “In His Eyes.” [PG-13]

• “Dancing in December” (Dec. 5-8, 2024) - Following the success of our “Let’s Dance” mainstage production, this celebration of dance features student-choreographed dances of various genres along with works from both our Ballet Vero Beach fellows and a sample of Ballet Vero Beach’s Nutcracker on the River performed by their professional company members. [G]

• “A Chorus Line” (Feb. 20-23, 2025) – Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of this “singular sensation!” This Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece allows the audience an insider view into what it takes to get cast as a professional dancer in a Broadway show. The show features countless hit numbers like “What I Did for Love,” “One” and “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three.” [PG-13]

• “Murder on the Orient Express” (March 27-30, 2025) - Take a ride with us back in time on Europe’s most fabulous luxury train as famous Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot attempts to solve one of the most highly regarded and sensational Agatha Christie mysteries of all time: Murder on the Orient Express. [PG]

• “Hope & Gravity” by Michael Hollinger (April 24-27, 2025) - Before and after a deadly elevator crash in a major city, nine unsuspecting lives intersect in surprisingly amusing ways. Both hilarious and profound, this dark comedy traces the threads that connect us all as we strive to make a living, make a home and make peace in the modern world. [PG-13]

Season subscriptions are available for $100, covering all six main shows. A new Flex Package allows patrons to choose any three shows for $50. Individual tickets are $20, with discounts available for seniors, veterans, and students.

Special events include the following. Pricing varies per event:

• “Tis the Season” holiday event (December 7, 2024) - Our 2nd Annual Indian River State College Performing Arts ‘Tis the Season holiday event kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with a sparkling reception sponsored by the Indian River State College Alumni Association, then twirls in to Indian River State College’s Performing Arts’ Dancing in December at 2:00 p.m. featuring an appearance by Ballet Vero Beach in select pieces. Then join us at 4:00 p.m. at the Hallstrom Planetarium for Ornaments in the Sky to spin your way into the winter holiday season. (*Indian River Alumni Association VIP start time is 12:00 p.m.) Saturday Season Subscribers, please contact the Box Office for “Tis the Season” pricing.

• Indian River State College Jazz Ensemble Concert (April 1, 2025) - Join Dr. Southall and the Indian River State College Jazz Ensemble for a FREE concert on April 1st – we’re not foolin’! It’s a special, one night only event, full of cool tunes and hot tones. Don’t let this lively musical evening pass you by.

• An additional summer show, Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” will be performed June 12-14, 2025, as part of the annual ShakesPierce production.

The McAlpin Performing Arts Center and Indian River State College Box Office are located at 3209 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL, 34981. Box Office hours are one hour prior to showtime and Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Indian River State College Box Office at 772-462-4750 or visit irsc.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture.html