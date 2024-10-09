Indian River State College extends closure due to Hurricane Milton

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 2:32 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College is extending its closure due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Milton. The closure, which began on October 7, 2024, at 5 p.m., will now continue through Friday, October 11, 2024. The College plans to reopen on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 8 a.m.

This extended closure affects all employees, students, and visitors, and includes the cancellation of all classes, including online courses, and campus events. River Hammocks dormitories is now closed through Friday. The safety of our college community remains our top priority.

College officials continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates through various channels: local media, including WQCS radio; social media; irsc.edu (college website), and email updates.

Event Updates: All previously announced cancellations and postponements remain in effect.

• CANCELLED - Dual Enrollment Information & Application Sessions: Indian River State College Dual Enrollment Information & Application Sessions (English & Spanish), originally scheduled for October 8, October 9, and October 10, 2024, are cancelled. “Debido a los impactos anticipados del huracán Milton, se cancelan las sesiones de información y solicitud del programa de ‘Dual Enrollment’ de Indian River State College, programadas para el 8, 9 y 10 de octubre de 2024.”

• POSTPONED – Purple Star Designation Announcement, originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, will be rescheduled.

• RESCHEDULED — Financial Literacy Seminar, originally scheduled for October 9- 10, 2024, has been rescheduled for October 16 – 17, 2024, 5:45 - 8:00 p.m., via Zoom.

• CANCELLED -- Educational Partnership Conference, originally scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2024, is cancelled.

• POSTPONED – Softball National Championship Ring Ceremony, originally scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2024, will be rescheduled.

• POSTPONED – Softball Alumni Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, will be rescheduled.

• CANCELLED – Softball Game against Florida International University, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, is cancelled.

Charter Schools: Operated by Indian River State College, Clark Advanced Learning Center and Indiantown High School will also remain closed through Friday, October 11, 2024. These charter schools are now anticipated to reopen on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 8 a.m. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check the schools’ websites and/or social media accounts for the latest updates.

We urge all members of the Indian River State College community to continue taking necessary precautions and stay safe during this extended severe weather event. Please check our official communication channels regularly for any further updates or changes.