Indian River State College to close due to Hurricane Helene

FORT PIERCE — Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Helene, Indian River State College will close to employees, students, and visitors at 5 p.m., today, Wednesday, September 25, 2024. All classes (including online classes) and campus events are cancelled. The College will remain closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The College anticipates reopening on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 8 a.m. Students, employees, and the public are encouraged to stay tuned to WQCS, Indian River State College social media, irsc.edu, and email for additional College updates.