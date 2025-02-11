Inmate makes strides toward becoming ordained minster

Posted Tuesday, February 11, 2025 10:40 am

Telly Andrews, a non-violent offender, has.made remarkable strides during his time at.the Okeechobee County Jail, transforming.his life and the lives of other inmates.through his commitment to spiritual.growth. Since June 2023, Andrews has been.working diligently towards becoming an.ordained pastor, guided and supported by.jail staff..[Photo courtesy Jarrett Romanello] Photo courtesy Jarrett Romanello

OKEECHOBEE — Telly Andrews, a non-violent offender, has made remarkable strides during his time at the Okeechobee County Jail, transforming his life and the lives of other inmates through his commitment to spiritual growth.

Since June 2023, Andrews has been working diligently towards becoming an ordained pastor, guided and supported by jail staff. Andrews has taken the initiative to lead groups for his fellow inmates, conducting Bible studies and prayer sessions that foster a sense of community and hope behind bars.

His dedication to personal and spiritual development has not only changed his own life but has also inspired others around him.

Captain Scott Delony of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office praised Andrews’s efforts, said, “Telly has shown exceptional commitment to bettering himself and helping others while in our facility. His journey towards becoming an ordained pastor is a testament to the power of redemption and the positive impact that dedicated individuals can have on those around them.”

With a strong belief in the transformative power of faith, Andrews is determined to continue leading by example. “I want to show my fellow inmates that change is possible,” he said. “No matter where you start, it’s about where you’re willing to go.”

As Andrews approaches his goal of ordination, he remains focused on using his experiences to guide others on a similar path. His story is not just about personal redemption; it embodies the hope and possibility that can resonate even in the most challenging circumstances.

The Okeechobee County Jail continues to support programs that encourage rehabilitation and personal growth, highlighting the importance of second chances in the justice system. Through initiatives like this, inmates like Telly Andrews are being given an opportunity to rewrite their narratives and emerge as

positive contributors to society.