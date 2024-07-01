Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
James Barton Hull, affectionately known as Jimmy Hull, passed away peacefully on June 17th at the age of 87. Born on May 20, 1937, in Felda, Florida, Jimmy lived a life rich in adventure with those close to him.
Growing up in Felda, he developed a love for the woods, often spending his days cowboying, hog hunting, and chasing an adventure.
In 1976, Jimmy married the love of his life, Jeannette, and together they built a beautiful life. A proud husband and father, Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jeannette Hull; his children, Jerry, Steve, Sherry, Terry, and Jenise & Stacey deceased: his grandchildren, JB, Brian, Joey, Amanda, Sarah, Steven, Amber, Annie, and Joel, and Rachel deceased: and his great-grandchildren Desiree, Jasmine, Maria, Sylvia, Travis, Savannah, Canaan, Gideon, Vera, Thea, Jackson, Bennett, and Aurora: and great great grand child Zion. He is survived by his sister, Kay Willis and preceded in death by his siblings: Etta Jane, Judy, Patricia, Grace, John, Jerry & Eddie.
In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and exploring the big cypress, often sharing these passions with his loved ones. Whether it was riding his buggy or simply spending time with his family, he found joy in the little moments that life had to offer.
Rest in peace, Jimmy. Your love and light will forever shine in our hearts.