Judge Lundy visits CroskeyKidz Summer Camp

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/16/24

CroskeyKidz Summer Camp Part 2… Guess who entered the building on June 9..

MOORE HAVEN —  The Honorable Judge Lundy visited CroskeyKidZ Summer Camp on June 9. RaShondra Croskey, paraprofessional educator, was more excited than the kids. Croskey said she has so much respect and love for this guy and was so happy when he accepted her invitation to come out to speak to the kids at summer camp. Judge Lundy explained to the kids his role as a judge and he was asked some questions that got us to laughing. One of the little campers, raised her hand. She told the Judge that her grandma’s foot hurt. Thank you to Janice Herne Lundy for preparing the snacks for the kids. (Photo courtesy CroskeyKidz Summer Camp)

judge lundy, croskeykidz summer camp

Comments

