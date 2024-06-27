July Blood Drives planned

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 6/27/24

The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of July:

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

July Blood Drives planned

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of July:

Whole Blood Donations

• Wednesday, July 3, Winn Dixie, 3246 US 441, from noon - 6 p.m.
• Saturday, July 6, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 10, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441, from noon - 6 p.m.
• Friday, July 12, Tractor Supply, 3371 US 441, from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 16, Zaxby’s, 912 NE Park St., from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Friday, July 19, Tractor Supply, 3371 US 441, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 20, Tractor Supply, 3371 US 441, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 20, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 11:00 - 5:00
• Wednesday, July 24, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441, from 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 26, Wawa, 200 NW Park St. from noon to 7 p.m.

Platelet Donations

• Thursday, July 4, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 6, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Sunday, July 7, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 20, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Sunday, July 21, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

blood bus, whole blood, platelet, donate

Comments

Other items that may interest you

UPDATED: Veterans' parking space repainted

Legion hosts benefit for Joe Ostavitz

UPDATE: Fireworks show planned for July 6

Donor steps up to fund fireworks show

x