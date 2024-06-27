July Blood Drives planned

The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of July:
OKEECHOBEE — The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of July:
• Wednesday, July 3, Winn Dixie, 3246 US 441, from noon - 6 p.m.
• Saturday, July 6, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 10, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441, from noon - 6 p.m.
• Friday, July 12, Tractor Supply, 3371 US 441, from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 4, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 6, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Sunday, July 7, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Saturday, July 20, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Sunday, July 21, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.