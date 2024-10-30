Kenbeek retires after 50 years with Gilbert Chevrolet

OKEECHOBEE — After 50 years of dedicated service to Gilbert Chevrolet, as of October 11, 2024, Jim Kenbeek has retired. In appreciation, a celebration was held with food and entertainment. To see a video celebrating Jim's years at Gilbert, check out Gilbert Chevrolet's Facebook page. [Photo by Kris Angsuwan]

