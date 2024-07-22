Kids enjoy out of this world Space Adventures

Glades County Library's Space Adventures storytime was out of this world on June 16.
MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Library's Space Adventures storytime was out of this world on June 16. The library read about rockets and kids uniquely crafted their own and headed into space. [Photo courtesy Glades County Library]
