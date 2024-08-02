Kiwanis Club presents check to Real Life Children's Ranch

Kiwanis Club members presented a $2,845 to Mark Mayers of Real Life Children's Ranch (RLCR) on Aug. 1.
OKEECHOBEE — Kiwanis Club members presented a $2,845 to Mark Mayers (left) of Real Life Children's Ranch (RLCR) on Aug. 1. Club members raised over $2,800 plus donated school supplies to RLCR. Kiwanis has been hosting the school supply drive for close to 30 years and is proud to give this donation to such a wonderful foster community that makes such a difference in children’s lives. [Photo courtesy Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee]